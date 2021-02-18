Evelyn A. Gillis, 87 , a resident of Denham Springs, La., died Feb. 14, 2021, at the Harvest Manor in Denham Springs.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in Cemetery in McComb. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn was born May 6, 1933, in McComb to the late Lucious L. and Hazel Rutland Dunn.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She was a wonderful and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed and loved spending time with her family and her church family. She had a giving heart and especially loved to go out and eat. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sterling Gillis; and a son, James Allen Lee.
She is survived by two daughters, Shirley D. Reeves (Chester Jr.) and Ava M. Cox; two brothers, Robert Dunn (Gwen) and Kenneth Dunn (Kay); a sister, Lucille Kelly; 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren; a special daughter-in-law, Shelia Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lee Cox, Tony Cox, Chet Reeves, Kirk Lee, Shane Lee and Ethan Evans.
Honorary pallbearer will be Austin Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
