James Tidwell

“ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ ” — Jeremiah 29:11
James Daren “Jim” Tidwell, 55, of Summit, passed from this life Oct. 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and continues 2 p.m. Sunday until services at 3 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Dr. Larry LeBlanc officiating. Burial will be in the Johnston Station Baptist Church Cemetery in Summit.
Mr. Jim was born in Baton Rouge and was the son of Jackie Don Tidwell and Margaret Emma “Peggy” Younger Tidwell.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church, Summit.
He was part of children’s Mardi Gras in Lafayette, La. He and his family were instrumental in developing the McComb Recreational Department soccer program. He loved the game of soccer and played, coached and refereed.
He served our country in the U.S. Army. Out of all the places he was stationed, Bamburg, Germany, was his favorite.
He co-owned a gaming store in McComb named Fantasy Realms. With that, he got involved in Magic the Gathering and Warhammer 40K. Over the years, he built an extensive collection of Magic cards.
He worked offshore as a crane operator with ENSCO for many years. He was an avid LSU football fan and lived for football season. He loved his family and his fur babies most. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hershel Warren Tidwell and Dora Earline Tidwell; maternal grandparents, John Edward Younger and John Emma Younger; and one brother, Jonathan Byron Tidwell.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Leigh Ann Tidwell of Summit; his parents; one son, Christopher Logan Tidwell and wife Allison Long Tidwell of McComb; one daughter, Madison Lee Tidwell and fiancé Spencer Baize of Tylertown; two brothers, Michael Joseph Tidwell and wife Rhea Tidwell, and Richard Nathaniel Tidwell, all of Summit; one sister, Melissa Beth Tidwell Holeman and husband Raymon Holeman of McComb; one grandson, Warren James Tidwell; his mother-in-law, Martha England Delaney; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Chris Tidwell, John Wolbrecht, DeDe Grant, Kevin Grant, Adam Case, Ryan Case, Jathan Thomas, Joey Goldbaum, Marc Weekley and Andrew Holeman.
Honorary pallbearers are Michael Tidwell, Zachary Tidwell, Cole Tidwell, Ryan Tidwell, Cody James Tidwell, Richard Tidwell, Raymon Holeman, Brandon Holeman, Devin Holeman, Spencer Baize, Chris Lockard, Curt Brown and Joey Knox.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of St. Luke’s Hospice, Ellie, Laura, Kayla, Della, Denise and Steve, as well as to the UMMC 3 South care team and LVAD coordinators, Katherine and Jamie.
