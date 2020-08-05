Gary Lee Canton, 72, of Hernando, died of natural causes at his home on July 31, 2020.
The immediate family held a private ceremony celebrating his life and sharing wonderful memories. Pastor Lawson Harlow of Mercy Hill Baptist Church officiated.
Mr. Canton was born Sept. 1, 1947, in McComb, the son of Floyd Wesley and Eva Lee Whittington Canton.
He was a member of South McComb Baptist Church. He was retired from Shell Oil Company Offshore. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and being with his family. He loved the United States of America, but mostly he loved the Lord.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Dixie Nell Lawson Canton of Hernando: three children and their spouses, Jason and Bronwyn Thornhill Canton of Hernando, Lamar and Kerrie Nell Canton Patton of Hollister, Mo., and Bo and Orianna Lee Canton Dickerson of Florence; eight grandchildren, Eli and Aubree Ray Canton, Cade Canton, Bo Canton, Madison Patton, Hanna Belle Patton, Camryn Dickerson, Skylar Dickerson, Luke Dickerson; one great-grandchild, Charlee Ray Canton; three siblings, Chuck and Sandi Canton of Aledo, Texas, Lu Ann Canton Alred and Ray and Ellen Canton Williams, all of Franklinton, La.
Verses that were special to his heart: Genesis 3:19, “In the sweat of your face you shall eat bread, till you return to the ground; For out of it you were taken; For dust you are, And to dust you shall return.” Hebrews 13:2, “Don’t forget to be kind to strangers, for some who have done this have entertained angels without realizing it!” John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, as to give his only begotten Son; that whosoever believeth in him, may not perish, but may have life everlasting.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.