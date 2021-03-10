Ralph Glenn Shoemake, 73, of Ovett passed from this life at his residence on March 7, 2021.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. today at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton. A graveside service follows at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery in Ovett. Dr. Paul Young and Bro. Matt White will officiate.
Mr. Shoemake was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ola Mae Shoemake.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Shoemake of Ovett; daughter, Kelley (Clint) Williams of Woodville; son, Glenn McCardle Shoemake of Ovett; grandchildren, Samuel Avery Womack of Brookhaven and Kristina Rose Shoemake of McComb; sister, Sarah Shoemake (Joe) Vanderford of Saraland, Ala.; and brother, James William (Jane) Shoemake of Ovett.
Pallbearers are Jared Slade, Jackie Slade, Brian McCarty, Goodwin Smith, Eddy Anderson and Brian Hollimon. Honorary pallbearers are Sam Womack, Randy Hutto, Lee Sparkman, Scott Barton and Clint Williams.
