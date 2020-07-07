Dr. John Doyle Morgan, 84, died April 7, 2020, in Falling Waters, W.Va.
A memorial service will be held noon Saturday, July 18, at Faith Christian Fellowship, 16726 Lappans Road, Williamsport, Md. Family will receive friends at 11 a.m. before the service, with a lunch fellowship gathering following the service. J.L. Davis Funeral Home of Smithsburg, Md., is handling arrangements.
