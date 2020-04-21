Peggy McCurley Blalock, 67, of Liberty passed away April 18, 2020, at her home.
The family will have a private family graveside service.
She was born Feb. 13, 1953, the daughter of Barney and Kathrine McCurley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee Bernard Blalock; two brothers, Leroy Eugene McCurley and Denis Edward Mizell; and one sister, Carol Mizell Bryant.
She is survived by four sons, Bradley, Colin, Landon, and Braxton Blalock; a sister, Virginia McCurley; two brothers, Larry and Laurie McCurley and Barney and Melisa McCurley; and three grandchildren, Nyleigh, Lezlie, and Easton Blalock.
