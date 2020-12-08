Marie Johnston Topper, 88, of Summit, passed away peacefully at her home in Pike County on Dec. 4, 2020, after a brief illness. She has gone to be with her Lord and Savior, and family who have gone on before her. Hallelujah!
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home, McComb, with a graveside memorial service to follow at 1 at Hollywood Cemetery, McComb. Bro. Larry McEwen, Marie's nephew, and Bro. Jackie Moulder, pastor of Spirit Life Church Full Gospel Ministry, will officiate.
Marie was born Dec. 21, 1931, in McComb to Aaron Johnston and Myrtis Lambert Johnston.
Marie was a valued, long-time member of Spirit Life Church Full Gospel Ministry in Gloster and attended for many years while living in Meadville.
After her husband passed away in 2010, Marie moved to Summit to be closer to family (particularly her little sister, Fiesta McEwen). She faithfully attended Calvary Baptist Church in Pricedale, where she always enjoyed contributing to the youth activities. She loved the Lord and was always in the Word. Quick with a helping hand and quicker with a prayer, if you asked Marie to pray for you, she tried to do so right then, saying, “If you asked, you must need it now, not later.”
With a ready smile, Marie, a child of the Depression, enjoyed life and was a joy to be around. She loved babies and cherished memories of helping her mother with Aaron, Fiesta and Weldon, her younger brothers and sister.
She had seven children, four that she was blessed with when she married LeRoy Topper (a real Brady Bunch). She was present for the birth of many of her grandchildren, helping the parents during the early weeks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Topper; a daughter, Cathy Topper Watson; brothers, Darrell Johnston, Farrell Johnston and Weldon Johnston; sisters, Geraldine Johnston and Jewellene Johnston Smith; son-in-law, Bill Calvert; two granddaughters, Loren Ouida Froman and Melissa Gardner; and a great-grandson.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jim Topper and Mary of Winfield, Kan., and Duane Froman and Susan of Kiln, James Froman and Joanna of Tennessee and David Topper and Claudia of McComb; her daughters and son-in-law, Cindy Topper Moore and Mike and Sharon Calvert of Summit; her brothers and sister-in-law, Wendell Johnston of Rockwell, Texas, and Aaron J. Johnston and Barbara of Ridgeland; her special sister and brother-in-law, Fiesta and Thomas McEwen of Summit; an abundance of 26 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of much loved nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jesse Froman, Justus Froman, Jarod Froman, Jacob Topper, Ethan Topper, and Jery McEwen, Marie's brother-in-law’s brother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Pricedale.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.