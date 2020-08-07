Lonnie Ray Mallett Ervin, 64, passed away Aug. 5, 2020.
Visitation is 9:30 a.m. Saturday until services at 10 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church near Gloster. The Rev. Blaine Stafford will officiate. Burial is in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Ms. Ervin was born April 27, 1936, in Warren County, the daughter of Eugene and Clyde Tucker Mallett.
She grew up in Warren County, graduating from Redwood High School, where she was a cheerleader and drove a school bus.
She retired from Bell South Telephone Co. with 31 years of service. She moved to Amite County to live near family.
She was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church where she was active in the choir, Golden Age Seniors and sang with the Sweet Sprit Singers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Howard Mallett and Walter Mallett; half-brother, A.J. Mallett; and two nephews, William Mallett and Hugh E. Bateman.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Brantley Samuels; two granddaughters, Jessie and Amber Brantley; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Michael and Nita Ray; one sister, Hazel M. Sterling; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.