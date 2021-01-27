Carmen Singleton, 58, of Houston, died Jan. 21, 2021, at the V.A. Hospital there.
Walk-through visitation is 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit, followed by graveside services at 11 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Summit.
Ms. Singleton was preceded in death by one son, Rodderick Singleton; and her parents, Emerson and Annie Singleton.
She is survived by her children, Rashone Singleton and friend Tramayne Magee, Jacquelyn Dennis and husband Leonard, Angelica Dyson and D’query Dyson, Kimberly Singleton and friend Clarence Felton; three sisters and four brothers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.