Coach Lonnie Walker, 75, of Lorman died Feb. 24, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Waterloo Baptist Church, Lorman. Services are noon Sunday at the Alcorn State University David Whitney Complex with the Rev. Cornelius Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Meadville City Cemetery. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Coach Walker was born May 4, 1944, in Taylor, La.
