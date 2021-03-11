Arlie Shelton Etheridge Sr., 84, of Summit passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on March 9. 2021.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. Friday at the New Life Apostolic Church of Summit until services there at noon Saturday. The Rev. Kenneth Patten will officiate and burial will be in New Bethel Jesus Name Church Cemetery in Jayess. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Arlie was born in Tylertown on Dec. 17, 1936, to the late Georgia “George” William and Golden Thedocia Rushing Etheridge.
