Timothy “Bull” Popwell, 43, of Russellville, Ark., passed away Aug. 9, 2020.
A memorial service will be held 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Dexter Pentecostal Church, Tylertown.
Mr. Popwell was born in McComb on May 9, 1977.
Bull graduated from JNA in Foxworth. He was married to Melissa Saenz Popwell.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kristi Pittman Popwell of Foxworth, and his grandparents, Clyde and Mary Popwell and Lynn and Ella Boleware.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Saenz Popwell; three daughters, Breanna Popwell, Emily Saenz and Natalie Saenz, and two sons, Bradley Popwell and Connor Popwell, all of Russellville; his parents, Jerry and Martha Popwell of Tylertown; two sisters, Tabitha Popwell of Foxworth and Tina Smith (Austin) of Columbia; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Diabetes Foundation of MS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.