Winnie Pauline Felter, 83, of Summit passed away May 19, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 1:30 p.m. today until graveside services at 2 in Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb. The Rev. Vann Windom is officiating. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Pauline was born July 14, 1937, in Louisiana to Farris Matthews and Carrie Adams Matthews.
She was a member of West McComb Baptist Church.
Mrs. Felter worked for many years in retail sales and then with her husband in the Natchez and Vidalia areas. She enjoyed reading, embroidery, crochet and flowers.
She dearly loved her husband of 62 years, her daughters and extended family, along with her dog Lady. She also loved her neighbors and her extended church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Felter; her sisters, Hazel Sanders, Carolyn Temple and Gay Freeman; and two sons-in-law, Joe George and Wayne Randall.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Debra and Pete Mullens of Ruston, La., and formerly of Summit, and Becky George of Summit; a sister, Faye Hogan of Arkansas; grandchildren, Chris Randall (Angie) of Brandon and Stephanie Roberts (Zac) of Ruston, La.; great-grandchildren, Katie Roberts, Lainey Roberts, Luke Roberts, Hailey Roberts, Jessie Roberts, Ruthie Roberts, Rachel Bishop and Matthew Brune; great-great-grandchildren, Wes Bishop, Alyn Bishop, Troy Hallmark and Rowan Vada Brune; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Stan McMorris, Virgil Hogan, Jack Hogan, Jimmy Hardy, Tim Stamps and Robert Heard.
Honorary pallbearers are Chris Randall, Zac Roberts, Calvin Careington and Richard Walters.
The family of Pauline Felter would like to extend deep appreciation to the wonderful, caring staff of Hospice Compassus, especially Shannon, Chemeka and Dee Dee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the West McComb Baptist Church building fund or to a charity of your choice.
