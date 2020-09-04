Carl Ray Young, 50, a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, a talented and revered athlete, departed this life on Aug. 26, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Walk-through visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bogue Chitto Woods Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Ruth. The Rev. Robert Causey will officiate.
Mr. Young was born Jan. 23, 1970, in McComb to the late Eunice (née Butler) and Julius Wayne Young.
Carl Ray, affectionately known by many as “Ray,” joined Bogue Chitto Woods M.B. Church at an early age.
He graduated from North Pike High School in 1988. During his tenure as a student at North Pike, Carl Ray was a lettered member of the Jaguars football, basketball and track teams. He will be remembered as one of the most talented athletes to graduate from North Pike.
After his high school graduation, Carl Ray attended Holmes Community College. He worked as an offshore supervisor for many years and later as a supervisor at Rex Lumber Yard in Brookhaven.
Carl Ray, the “knee baby” of the family, was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice Young Saffold and Julius Wayne Young; maternal grandparents, Eula (née Martin) and Alex Butler; paternal grandparents, Donis (née Magee) and Leon Young; and a nephew, George Brown Jr.
He leaves to cherish precious memories his children, Carlton Zachary Young of Memphis, Tenn., Casey Young of Nashville, Tenn., Jykaron Harvey of Hattiesburg, Tykarian Harvey of San Antonio, Texas, and Tamyra Harvey of Hattiesburg; one granddaughter, Khloe Harvey of Hattiesburg; 10 siblings, George Brown of McComb, Shirley (Charles) Anderson Saulny and Leon Young, both of Ruth, Julius (Dora) Young of Jayess, Virgil Young of Ruth, Johnny Young Sr. of McComb, Clifton (Glenda) Young of Summit, Gregory Young of McComb, Cassandra (James) Dennis and Sabrina (Gerald) Parker Richardson, both of Brook-haven; maternal aunt and uncle, Frankey Butler Kinzy of McComb and Tommy Butler Sr. of Ruth; special friend, Janice Brumfield of Summit; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
