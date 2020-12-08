William Moore “Billy,” “Bill” Reedy, 73, of McComb, died Dec. 4, 2020, at his home, exactly where he wanted to be, except he’d probably rather have been in his chair than his bed.
Services were 2 p.m. Sunday at the Felder's Campground Tabernacle in Summit. The Rev. Glen Martin and Rev. J.R. McBeth officiated, and burial followed in Felder Cemetery under the direction of Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Reedy was born in McComb on March 18, 1947, to Jerome and Janie Reedy.
He was raised in the Friendship community, where he was able to walk to school and was required to work on the dairy farm and in the garden. He was a graduate of North Pike High School and served in the National Guard.
He was affiliated with Felder’s Campground and caused some mischief there during his teen years, but all in good fun.
He made his adult home in Friendship with his first wife, Jeanette Pine, and his daughter, Kristi. He may have wanted a boy, because he always called her Rusty Butt and took her with him to feed cows. Sometimes she failed to stay on the wagon and instead fell off with the bales of hay.
He met Proby Smith, who taught him the skill to be a meat cutter, which served him well throughout his career at A&P, Jitney Jungle, and Winn Dixie. He retired from Winn Dixie in Franklinton, La., in 2014.
He later remarried Judy Thornton and had a son, William “Will” Moore Reedy II, finally. Both he and his father Jerome were proud the Reedy name would live on. During this time, he was also involved in the raising of two stepchildren, Jonathan Duke Carraway and Jeremy Lane Carraway.
Billy was a hard worker, always picking up side jobs or helping someone with something. Those assists were generally not without some choice words or arguing with his helpers. But when he figured out the problem, the look on his face was pure joy. He never liked to leave a problem unsolved. Sometimes, he would come back and try again days later after he had figured it out in his mind.
While working at Winn Dixie, he met his final love, Kathy Morton, whom he married June 11, 1999. She was the only woman not related to him that could put up with him for more than 13 years. The back-and-forth bickering was considerable, each loving to give the other a hard time, but the love was always there, and it was never in anger.
They shared a love for animals that filled up their home. He cared deeply for his horses. He and Kathy opened their door to anyone who needed help, and therefore many called their place home. Their family grew exponentially, not in blood but in people who loved them.
Billy and Kathy were the first at the hospital to meet their grandchildren when they were born. He loved them dearly. Billy was always trying to teach somebody something.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; his daughter, Kristi Plotner; son-in-law, Ryan; son, Will Reedy; his grandchildren, Reagan Plotner, Reed Plotner, Gavin Reedy and Brantley Reedy; as well as his sister, Jerolyn Price, and brother-in-law Dan; his stepson, Chad Bush, his wife Chrissy and their children Heather Dickerson, Skylar and Matthew Bush; and great-granddaughter Makeinze Dickerson. He had many friends and extended family who loved him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.