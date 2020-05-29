Paul Dean Bonds, 84, of Gloster, died May 22, 2020, at Field Health Care in Centreville.
Private graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery, Gloster. The Rev. Pierre Hall will officiate. Anderson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Bonds was born July 8, 1935, in Gloster to Frank and Lemon Bonds.
His occupations included truck driving. He was an Army veteran, retired from the Louisiana State Penitentiary as Master Sgt. Corrections Officer, and the owner of a trucking company, Bonds Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Marie Longmire Bonds; a son, Paul C. Bonds; a daughter, Martha Bonds; and brothers, Julius, Junior, Arcell, Ardell, James and Alcorn Bonds.
Survivors include his wife, Cammeal P.W. Bonds; a son, Richard Bonds; grandson, Devon Bonds; a daughter, Angela Bonds (Michael) Haney; stepchildren, Vivian C. White and Kelvin Q. White; one sister, Sevilla James; two brothers, Moses (Ann) Bonds and Larry (Betty) Bonds; and grandchildren.
