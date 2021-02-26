Makeba Ruff, 50, of Stilwell, Kan., died there Feb. 16, 2021.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Zion Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Centreville until graveside services at 11 with Pastors Franklin Ruff and Jason McLeod officiating. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
She was born June 29, 1970, in Kosciusko.
