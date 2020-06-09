Peggy Lewis Felder, 83, of McComb, passed away June 6, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Felder’s Cemetery with a memorial service to follow at Magnolia United Methodist Church at 2. Rev. Lynn Mote and the Rev. Dr. Phil Gerber will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Now that you have been called to your eternal home, your presence will be missed in so many lives. You are leaving so many of us with a love of music and an understanding that music is a tool that can be used in so many ways. It can provide joy or it can soothe and heal. Keep singing in God’s heavenly choir.
Peggy was born May 26, 1937, in McComb. She was the daughter of the late Laney Leon and Salena Reeves Lewis.
Peggy was a retired music teacher, having served in the McComb, Pascagoula and Magnolia school systems. She was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church in Magnolia, where she served as choir director for many years. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carl Benton Felder; one brother, James Lewis; and a sister, Myrtle Lewis Barron.
She is survived by her niece, Patricia McMillian (Henry); three nephews, Dr. Van Lewis (Beth), Dwight Lewis and Neal Lewis (Andrea); and many step-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Lukas Felder, Ethan Felder, Kory Felder, Dane Felder, Christian Felder, Bryant Felder, and Jeremy Felder.
Honorary pallbearers will be Laney Lewis and Donnie Coker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com
