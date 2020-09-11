Bonnie Easter Rushing, 78, of Tylertown, passed away at Post-Acute Medical in Covington, La., on Sept. 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Spence Cemetery. Hartman-Hughes Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
She was born Nov. 30, 1941, in Tylertown to the late Lola and Milton McKenzie.
Mrs. Bonnie was a member of Fairhaven Primitive Baptist Church. She was a loving devoted mother and grandmother that would move heaven or earth for her family. She enjoyed cooking and canning.
Survivors include her children, Donald (Beth) Rushing Jr., Beverly (Chris) Little, Daniel Rushing and Teresa (Ken) Dickerson; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brother, Roger McKenzie; and a host of friends and other loving family.
Share condolences at www.hartmanhughesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.