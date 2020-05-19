Mary Rhodes, 81, of Union died May 15, 2020.
Graveside services for Mrs. Rhodes were held 2 p.m. Sunday at Oak Ridge Church of God Cemetery in Union with Rev. Daniel Richardson officiating. McClain-Hays Funeral Home of Philadelphia, Miss., was in charge of arrangements.
She was a native of Neshoba County and a longtime resident of Magnolia, and was a retired registered nurse. Mrs. Rhodes was a lifetime member of the Church of God.
Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by her husband, A.D. Rhodes; daughter, Elizabeth Annette Anderson; grandchild, Zachary Appelgren; and brother, Robert Daniel McNair.
She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Amanda (Carl) Wharton of Cordova, Tenn.; son, Arthur D. (Angie) Rhodes of Cleveland, Tenn.; three grandchildren, Taylor Rhodes, Katelyn Rhodes and Faith Appelgren; four great-grandchildren, Joseph, Dylan, Josiah, and Abigail Appelgren; sisters, Ruth Conn of Carthage, Becky Stokes of Union, Kay Vance of Union, Sarah Peebles of Booneville and Nancy Nicholson of Union; brother, Ray McNair of Union; a host of nieces, nephews and their families.
Memorials may be made to Gideons International, or your favorite charity.
