Lynn Alexis Stickney Troutman, 68, was carried away on the wings of angels on March 6, 2021, and is now secure in the arms of our Savior.
The family invites friends to a memorial service at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and after the service to their family home in Fernwood, where her ashes will be sprinkled on the family pond. Visitation is from 1 p.m. today until service at 2.
She passed away in Baton Rouge from complications of heart disease.
Lynn was born Oct. 6, 1952, in Mobile, Ala. Her parents preceded her in death, Frank Beck and Jane Kramer Stickney.
She grew up and lived in McComb/Fernwood all her life. After graduation from the McComb school system, she attended Ole Miss and Mississippi State and after two years of studying, majoring in marriage and family, she found that it was not necessary to continue her studies, she had learned enough, and married her high school sweetheart, James R. “Bob” Troutman, who also attended Mississippi State University.
They made their home in Fernwood, where her grandfather (Xavier Alexis Kramer) had sold the property that they lived on to Bob’s grandfather (Will Carter Terry) many years before. Lynn’s mother (Jane Stickney) and Bob’s mother (Gene Troutman) pledged the same sorority and roomed together at the University of Alabama, and Lynn and Bob always thought it was a plan arranged by their moms, and it sure worked out well!
Lynn worked in retail for Wimberly Jewelers, Collector’s Corner, Alford’s Flowers and later as an assistant teacher in special education at McComb schools. She was also the director of the March of Dimes in the 13 Southwest Mississippi counties.
Lynn served as President of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in McComb for two terms and was a member of the McComb Garden Club. She also served in various capacities, including PTA president and as a member of the PTA in the McComb school system when her children were small.
Lynn and Bob were happily married for 48 years. Her husband survives her, as well as three children, Alexis T. (and Brian) Johnson of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., James Robert Troutman III (and Miranda) of Fernwood and Beck Troutman (and Jessica) of Ruth. Also surviving Lynn, known to them as Big Mamma, are eight grandchildren, Chase and Lindsey Johnson, Kylie DeVito (and Grayson), Micah and Ashlynn Troutman, Carter and Mary Hannah Troutman and Milo Maier. She is survived by one great-granddaughter, Blakelynn DeVito. Lynn recently found her biological family and is survived by a half-sister, Darlene Patterson of Lucedale, and Sharon Thompson of Hurley.
Lynn was loved by many, respected by a few and feared by MOST. Those who knew her will miss her warmth, generosity and sense of humor. To her closest friends, she was known as the Queen. True to her personal style, she spent her last days joking with the hospital staff and begging for narcotics! Her love leaves an indelible imprint on all our hearts.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mississippi Children’s Home Society (where she was adopted from), 1900 North West St., Jackson, MS 39215-1078, phone (601) 352-7784.
Lynn’s obituary was written by her. She always had to have the last word! Bring funeral food and BYOB and have a celebration of Lynn’s life at her home in Fernwood!
When I leave you, it will never be goodbye. For I have left my heart with you, so please don’t cry. The love that’s deep within my soul, shall reach you from the stars, you will feel it from the Heavens, and it will heal the scars.
