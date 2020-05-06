Dianne Lenoir “Lydia” Horton, 70, of Magnolia passed from this life on April 25, 2020, in the home she shared with her beloved husband, Johnny Horton.
An in-person memorial service for her family and friends will be held at a later date, still to be determined. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Horton was born Nov. 30, 1949, in Magnolia to Ralph Lenoir and Doris Dykes Lenoir.
She grew up working on the Lenoir family dairy farm. After high school, she obtained a diploma in computer technology.
In 1979, she started a job at Magnolia Electric Power. She worked there for 37 years until she retired in 2016 — always an incredibly hard worker and caring individual. She especially loved “her guys,” the linemen and servicemen with whom she joked and bantered on a daily basis. She would do anything for them, and they for her.
In 1979, she married the love of her life, Johnny Horton. Together, they built a beautiful home in Magnolia. They planted gardens full of daylilies, irises, four o’clocks and muscadine vines. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, friends and family, collecting antiques (aka “going junking”), fishing and taking care of her cats and hummingbirds.
Dianne was a caring and dedicated wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She was loved by everyone who knew her, and could make anyone laugh with her quick wit and sense of humor.
She will be forever in our hearts and memories, along with the joy and laughter that she brought into our lives.
Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Ralph D. Lenoir; and special dogs, Shannon and Coco.
Survivors are her husband of 41 years, Johnny Horton of Magnolia; sisters, Pat Louie of Moraga, Calif., and Gaye Guzzardo of Independence, La.; aunt, Velma Forman of Magnolia; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
For friends and family who wish to make a donation in her name, Dianne requested that donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or your local animal shelter, such as McComb Animal Shelter.
To share condolences, memories or photos electronically, please visit her memorial page at: dianne-lenoir-horton.forevermissed.com. Old-fashioned sympathy cards can be sent to Johnny Horton at his home address or by contacting Sharkey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 757 Summit, MS 39666; phone 601-276-7475.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.