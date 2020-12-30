Bertha Anderson Taylor of Gloster died Dec. 27, 2020, at Field Health System in Centreville.
Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home. Masks are required. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Big Antioch Cemetery, Gloster. Pastor Geneva Hall will officiate.
Mrs. Taylor was born in Gloster to James Henderson and Mary Miles Anderson.
She was a retired educator with 401⁄2 years service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter and one stepson.
She is survived by a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families.
