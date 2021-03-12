Jack Albert Watkins Jr., 57, of Magnolia passed from this life on March 10, 2021, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Sunday until services at 2 p.m. at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Brandon Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at Bacot Cemetery on Lloyd Hamilton Road, McComb.
Mr. Jack was born Aug. 16, 1963, and was the son of Jack Albert Watkins Sr. and Emma Dell Booker.
He worked offshore for 39 years, where he was an oilfield consultant for the last 18 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He loved riding his Harley and spending time with family and friends. He had a contagious sense of humor and was loved by all who met him. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. He loved and was loved by his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David C. “Bubba” Griffin; and one sister, Robin Dell Griffin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Jackie Watkins; one son, Joshua Lane Watkins (Kayla); one daughter, Jaclyn Watkins McDuff (Jeff); two stepsons, Todd Laird and Sean Waits; one stepdaughter, Brittany Waits; one sister, Julia “Judy” Watkins Carruth; two aunts, Jane McGrew and Regina Lowe; lifelong friend, David Lane Coon; 14 grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Gerry Crawford, Jessie Griffin, Jacob Griffin, Daniel McKenzie, Jeff McDuff, and Bo Robinson, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rusty Nix, David Coon, Mike Roberts, Doug Case Sr., and Ren Carter.
