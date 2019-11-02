James “Roy” Reeves, 86, of McComb, passed away Nov. 1, 2019, at Courtyard Rehab and Healthcare.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday until services at 11 at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit with Bro. Joe Jackson will officiating. Burial will follow in Reeves Cemetery
Mr. Reeves was born June 21, 1933, to Jimmie and Emma Belle Reeves.
Roy loved coon hunting, fishing, gardening and telling “tall tales.”
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Chester and Carl Reeves; and three sisters, Hilda Whittington, Marjorie Hux and Eva Stone.
Survivors include nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Chester Reeves Jr., Carl Reeves, Scott Alexander, Keith Hux, Steve Adams and Charles Welch.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Van Norman, George Baldwin and Jay Thornton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.