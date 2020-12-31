Dennie EuDora Brister Brumfield, 90, of McComb, ascended into Heaven on Dec 26, 2020, from complications of COVID-19.
Dr. David Millican will conduct graveside services 11 a.m, Saturday in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements. Due to pandemic restrictions, we ask that you wear masks and socially distance. Although she would have loved a huge sendoff, we must limit attendance to family and close friends only, please.
Mrs. Brumfield was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Bogue Chitto to Fred Eugene Brister Sr. and Wadie Janet Boone Brister.
She graduated with honors from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, where she was a homecoming maid, member of the Glee Club and member of the original Collettes majorette ensemble with the band. She was Brookhaven’s Miss Hospitality in 1951.
She married Robert White (Bob White) Brumfield on June 1, 1952. They lived in Oxford while he finished law school and then moved to McComb. In McComb, she worked in the shops of Illinois Central Railroad before retiring to raise her family.
She was a member of J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian Church for 35 years, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She continued her lifelong devotion to God through membership at First Baptist Church and First Christian Church in McComb. She served her church and the elderly through her nursing home Sunday School Ministry for more than 20 years.
She was a longtime member of the McComb Junior Auxiliary, which was established to train women to assume leadership roles in meeting community needs. She served as president and as a member of the JA National Travel Team and admissions committee for 14 years.
She was selected as 1976 Azalea Ball Queen for her contributions. She was a lifelong member of the Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 263. She also was the first and only female member of the original Southwest Mississippi Regional Hospital committee, ultimately resulting in the establishment of Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb, and helped organize the Pink Ladies.
She was instrumental in securing steam locomotive No. 2542 from Illinois Central Railroad for use at Edgewood Park, now housed at the McComb Railroad Depot Museum. She served as a member of the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Foundation and on the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library Board. Her special interests included reading, all types of music, cooking, traveling and mentoring young people.
Mrs. Brumfield was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Fred Eugene Brister Jr.; her sister, Louise Brister Bratton; her son-in-law, John Gaston Swords; and her special friend, Helen Beacham.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet Brumfield (Glory Sanders), Brenda Brumfield Swords and Dennie Elizabeth Brumfield “Betsy” Naugle (Dr. Tom Naugle); grandson, John Gaston Swords II (Raven); granddaughter, Margaret Elizabeth Swords; sister by choice, Hazel Jean Newman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Junior Auxiliary of McComb, P.O. Box 111, McComb, MS 39649; or First Christian Church, P.O. Box 1672, McComb, MS 39649.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at Aston Court Retirement Center and to the staff at Hospice Compassus for their loving care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.