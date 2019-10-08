Naomi Campbell, 80, longtime resident of Gloster, passed away Oct. 7, 2019, at Liberty Community Living Center in Liberty.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Thursday until services at 2 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. The Rev. Greg Beaty will officiate. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery.
Mrs. Campbell was born July 21, 1939, at Johnston Station, the daughter of the late Thomas Tolly Brown and Cloney Roberts Brown, and widow of Walter Roger Campbell of Gloster.
Mrs. Naomi was a retired hairdresser. She served as Amite County Justice Court Judge for 27 years, was Past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Charles Carroll Chapter 77, and a longtime member of Gloster United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Stone; her son, Casey Campbell; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita Greer and Mary Miller; and one brother, Gaylon Brown.
