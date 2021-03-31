Jacqueline Diane Nobles Dillon, 73, of McComb, a virtuous woman, began her life journey on Jan. 5, 1948, in McComb and peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on March 25, 2021, due to a sudden illness. Beautiful, compassionate and spiritual is who she was. Fearless was how she lived. Unconditional was how she loved.
Graveside services are 1 p.m. Friday at Pike Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Alton Carson officiating. Flowers and condolences can be sent to Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home in McComb.
She was the daughter of the late Ernest “Leroy” Nobles and the late Dorothy Quinn Nobles of McComb, who instilled the family with Christian values that she embodied and demonstrated in her daily walk as a wife, mother, educator and servant leader.
Jacqueline was a graduate of the Higgins High School class of 1966 and attained a bachelor’s (1970) and master’s (1977) degree in special education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a dedicated teacher in the McComb School District who retired twice, once in 1996 and again in 2003.
She remained busy throughout her retirement, becoming Director of D&D Learning Center where she tutored (assessed, remediated and diagnosed) children between 5 and 15 years of age.
In 2003, she started her own non-profit organization called the O.N.A. Foundation (Operation Noah's Ark). More than 15 years after its founding, O.N.A. developed a new identity and became Southwest Mississippi Multiplex for Early Innovative Intervention Studies (SMMEIIS). In 1990, Mrs. Jackie formed the PIZZAZZ Dance Troupe, a non-competitive, performance-based dance education and mentoring program for girls of all ages.
Jacqueline was a two-time recipient of the Outstanding Elementary Teacher of America Award. She was also Teacher of the Year for the McComb School District eight times and was Substance Abuse Teacher of the Year. Jacqueline was honored by the Mississippi Association for Children with Learning Disabilities for her invaluable service and cooperation. She also received the Outstanding Woman in the Community Award by the McComb Negro Business and Professional Women's Club. Most recently, she served as a director on the board of the St. Luke Foundation in McComb.
As an active member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, she was a devoted chairperson of the Deaconess Ministry and faithfully served in the Hospitality Ministry. Deaconess Dillon was also an alumna of Harper Baptist Seminary in Magnolia.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving husband, Clintes R. Dillon of McComb; three daughters, Desiree J. Dillon of Dallas, Elizabeth D. Thompson (Jason) of Byram and Clinnesha D. Sibley (Keith) of McComb; two brothers, Michael C. Nobles (Joyce) of McComb and Rickie L. Nobles (Penny) of Katy, Texas; four sisters, Joyce N. McGee of Summit, Stephanie N. Robinson (the late Edward Sr.) and Gwendolyn N. Williams (Kelvin), both of McComb, and Dionne V. Nobles of Houston, Texas; a brother-in-law, Quincy R. Dillon (Rebia) of Jackson; one sister-in-law, Dian D. Antoine of Virginia Beach, Va.; seven grandchildren, Madison and Morgan Dillon of Dallas, Kyndall and Jason Cameron Thompson of Byram, and Kaylee, Karlee and Keith Sibley Jr. of McComb; two special brothers, Dennis Nobles and Wilbert Weathersby, both of McComb; six aunts, Bertha Ashley of Summit, Mary Nell Nobles of McComb, Violine Craft of Magnolia, Mary Owens of McComb, Dorothy Vernon of Chicago and Flora Parker of Sacramento, Calif.; two uncles, Johnny Nobles of Summit and R.T. Dillon of Sacramento; her church family whom she dearly loved and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was also a spiritual mother to Kiesha A. Johnson (Damon) of Wylie, Texas, and Robert Moman (Ashley) of Mobile, Ala.
