Mattie Bridges, 69, passed away Jan. 22, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital-Oakland Campus in Pontiac, Mich.
Walk-through visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines. A graveside service follows at 2 at East Sunny Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 834 Harveytown Road, Tylertown, with Elder Ray Charles Bridges officiating and Bishop Willie Deans pastor.
Ms. Bridges was born Aug. 29, 1951, in Tylertown. She was the daughter of Otis and Margaret Smith Bridges.
Ms. Bridges was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James Earl Bridges.
Ms. Bridges leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, April R. Bridges; five grandchildren, a host of loving great-grandchildren; brother, Bishop James Otis (Eddie Ruth) Bridges of Tylertown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
