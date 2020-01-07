Monroe Lewis “M.L.” Shaw, 93, of Smithdale, passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez.
Visitation is 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Funeral Home in Liberty. Visitation continues Thursday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Mike Morris. Graveside services will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Shaw was born March 30, 1926, in Amite County to Gambrel R. Shaw and Lillian E. Ashley Shaw.
Mr. M.L. was retired as a truck driver with Mabry Lumber Co. in Liberty, where he worked for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia Clark Shaw; two daughters, Ethel Elizabeth Shaw and Deborah Shaw Johnson; and three brothers, Malcolm Shaw, Earl Shaw and G.R. Shaw Jr.
He is survived by one granddaughter, Darrah Johnson Sparacino and husband Bryan; one grandson, Joey Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Charly Joe Sparacino, Johnson Bryan “Boots” Sparacino and Baylor Raye Sparacino; one sister, Lorraine Crawford; and numerous other family members.
