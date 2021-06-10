James Clark Sr.

James E. Clark Sr., 83, passed from this life on June 6, 2021, at his residence with his loving wife by his side.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, McComb, and 9 a.m. Saturday until services at 11. The Rev. Woody Rimes will officiate. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in McComb. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Clark was born Dec. 21, 1937, in Amite County to John Clark Sr. and Lucille Kirkland Clark.
James was a deacon and active member of First Baptist Church of McComb since moving to the area in 1972. Next to his Lord and Savior, James loved his family and Louisiana State University sports.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, he is also remembered as a devoted son, brother and uncle. James had a smile that could light up a room. His laugh was infectious, and he loved to tell a good story.
James attended Mississippi State and LSU, graduating with a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1966. He began working for the Mississippi Highway Department (now Department of Transportation) as a co-op student at MSU and retired from MDOT as the District 7 Project Engineer in 1998. He then spent five years working with Michael Baker in Gulfport.
James was a member of the Masonic Lodge for 50 years. He attended the lodges in Liberty and Centreville. He served in the National Guard from 1960 to 1964. He was called to duty in Oxford in 1962 to facilitate the enrollment of James Meredith at the University of Mississippi.
James was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Frank Clark Jr., as well as a brother-in-law, Tom (Rosemary) Jackson.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Alta Jackson Clark; daughter, Kim (Carl) Pigott; two sons, Jim (Liz) Clark and Hal (Kaysha) Clark; grandchildren, Jamey (Sarah) Pigott, Will (Marilyn) Pigott, Jackson Clark, Eli Clark, Sawyer Clark and Mallie Clark; two sisters, Elna (Wayne) Thaxton and Betty (Pat) Crain; sister-in-law, Lois Clark and brother-in-law Hal (Yvonne) Jackson; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers are Jamey Pigott, Will Pigott, Jackson Clark, Eli Clark, Sawyer Clark and Christopher Flood.
The family requests that memorials be made in his name to First Baptist Church, McComb.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
