James Montes “Bunny” Geeston, 83, of Columbia, died Nov. 7, 2019, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel, 519 Owens St., Columbia. Burial will be in Geeston Family Cemetery in Columbia. Washington Funeral Home in Tylertown is in charge of arrangements.
Born Aug. 12, 1936, in Columbia, Mr. Geeston was the son of the late Alfonso Geeston and the late Ruby Pope Geeston.
