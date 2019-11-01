Geraldine Reeves Dunaway, 89, of Carter’s Creek, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 29, 2019, at her residence in the same room in which she was born.
Graveside services are 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church at Carter’s Creek Cemetery in Pricedale. Bro. Donnie Coker will officiate. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Dunaway was born Feb. 8, 1930, in Carter’s Creek to Arie and Henry Reeves.
She enjoyed working in her flower beds, activities in her church and sitting on her front porch. Her love was shown to all, especially her beloved pets Drifter and Dixie.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Charles Edwin Dunaway; twin sister, Imogene Turner; and brothers, Henry Lloyd Reeves, Boyd Reeves and Carl Reeves.
Survivors are her daughter, Deborah Dunaway Coker and husband Donnie; son, Eddie Dunaway and Pam; grandchildren, Gerri Anne Williams and husband Casey, Luke Dunaway and wife Lindsey; her sisters, Sandra Roberts and husband Carroll, and Gussie Quabach; and many family and friends.
Pallbearers are Robbie McCullough, Mitch Morgan, Luke Morgan, Luke Dunaway, Julius Boyd and William Smith.
The family would like to say a special “thank you” to caregivers Sharon Matthews, Janice Dillon and to Hospice Compassus for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Geraldine’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.