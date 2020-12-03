Jacqueline Diane Hughes-Hale, 64, departed this life on Nov. 26, 2020.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday in Holly Gardens Cemetery, 1700 S. Holly St., Hammond, La. Wright & Calvey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
She was born July 10, 1956, in Magnolia to the late Charles Hughes and the late Willie Lee Hughes.
In 1976, she married the late Vasco Hale Sr. and to this union one son, Vasco Jr., was born.
She accepted Christ at an early age and was reared in the church. Later in life, she became a faithful member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Hammond.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Deborah Hughes; and her husband, Vasco Hale Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memory her one and only son, Vasco Hale Jr.; grandchildren, TraKeyvion Hale, Shondriana Hale, Fadasia Black, Kamari Bailey-Hale and Sky’lah Couch; three sisters, Sandra McGhee of McComb, Veronica Magee and Riveria “Dena” Mann of Baton Rouge; one brother, John Hughes of Magnolia; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who love and will miss her dearly.
Any flowers, cards, or other gifts for the family can be sent to Wright & Calvey Funeral Home at 304 S. Cherry St., Hammond, LA 70403.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.