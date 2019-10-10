Margie D. Rollins, 89, of the New Hope community near Gloster, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. today at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster. Visitation continues 10 a.m. Friday until services at 11 at New Hope Methodist Protestant Church. The Rev. Carlos Dawson and the Rev. Wayne Killingsworth will officiate. Graveside services will follow at New Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Carl Grice officiating.
Mrs. Rollins was born Aug. 31, 1930.
Margie was a homemaker. She loved her family and friends and was a longtime member of New Hope Methodist Protestant Church.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Zelda Mae Higgins; husband, Judson Rollins; and her special friend, Beverly Ann Beasley.
She is survived by two nephews, Ronald Hall and B.C. Hall; one great-nephew, Zech Hall; step-niece, Kim Higgins; special nephew-in-law, Steve Rollins and his wife Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Ron Hall, B.C. Hall, Buck Moore, Robbie Bass, Leon Whittington and Willie Bailey.
