Jo Ann Rutland, 75, of Jayess, arrived on the sunny shores of sweet deliverance and was welcomed by her Lord on Feb. 12, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation continues today from 9 a.m. until services at 10 at Powell’s Grove Pentecostal Church in Jayess, with the Rev. Ronnie Turner officiating along with the Rev. James Carney and Bro. Bren Smith. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Jo Ann was born July 13, 1944, and was the daughter of T.V. Rutland and Marjorie Davis Rutland.
She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church of McComb, a place that she loved with her whole heart. She was a Godly lady and lived her life serving the Lord and had the privilege of having six Pentecostal preachers in her immediate family.
She was a devoted mother to her five children and cherished each moment with them. She loved to cook and was a phenomenal baker. She was a very talented floral designer and helped decorate many churches all around. She had a love for flower gardening.
To her children, she fit the description of Proverbs 31 in being a virtuous woman. “Her children rise up, and call her blessed.” She was known for her phrase, “Allzwell.”
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Vondell Barnett.
She is survived by three daughters, Cindy McCloud and Mike of Brookhaven, Debra Lambert and David of Wesson, and Melissa Holloman and Jamey of Jayess; two sons, Walton Ballard and Donya of Jayess, and Terry Ballard and Connie of McComb; one brother, Ricky Rutland of Jayess; one sister, Carolyn Reid of Jayess; five grandchildren, Cody McCloud and Abbey, Tyson Lambert and Ashley, Britny Ellis and Joseph, Tedra Rushing and Dalton, and Andrew Ballard and Morgan; nine great-grandchildren and blessed with one on the way.
