J.L. “Jim” McKnight Jr., 82, of the Peoria community outside Liberty, passed away April 16, 2020, at his residence.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty. Rev. Woody Rimes will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was born July 11, 1937, in Liberty to J.L “Leonard” McKnight Sr. and Mattie May McCann McKnight.
He was a member of Robinson Baptist Church, serving as a deacon for over 50 years.
Mr. McKnight served in the United States Army. He worked as an engineer for the Illinois Central Railroad.
Mr. McKnight loved farming and animals, especially horses. He was an avid coon hunter in his younger years. Affectionately known as “Pop,” Jim enjoyed his family and missed them dearly when they couldn’t be around. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Yvonne May Mabry and Dorsie Dimple McKnight; a nephew, Phillip Michael McGregor; a daughter-in-law, Beverly Couvillon McKnight; and an infant brother.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Helams McKnight of Liberty; a son, J.L. “John” McKnight III of Liberty; a daughter and son-in-law, Patrice Cook and Tommy of Liberty; grandchildren, Heather Smith (Kris) of Liberty, Bridget Burris (Gary) of Smithdale, John Paul Cook (Jessica) of Magnolia and John Michael McKnight (Harley) of Liberty; great-grandchildren, Anderson Smith, Rex Smith, Bayleigh Burris, Joey Burris, Annabelle Cook, Stetson “Tipper” Cook and Parker Kate Cook; a close friend, Danny Moffit; a special caregiver, Catherine “Cathy” Littlefield; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Don Honea, Joe Dunn, Potts Thomas, Evan Thomas, Jason White and Brandy Biggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lance Stone, Jimmy Stone, Gary Bales, Mike Landry and Bennie Woodall.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations in Mr. McKnight’s name may be made to Robinson Baptist Church Cemetery or to a charity of your choice.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
