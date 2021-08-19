Frank Anderson Jones, 81, a native of Liberty and a resident of Ethel, La., and Baton Rouge, passed away Aug. 17, 2021.
Visitation is 5 to 7 tonight at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge. Visitation resumes there 1 p.m. Friday until services at 2. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Frank was a member of Ethel United Methodist Church. He was a banker, notary public and justice of the peace. He was involved in organizing the Rotary Club in Baker, La., and was president of the Rotary Club in Zachary, La., from 1974-1975.
Frank was an avid Silliman supporter and was a past board member. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed all outdoors activities, including hunting with his sons, farming and golfing.
Frank also loved to watch his children and grandchildren play sports. His smile and laughter was contagious and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his son, Frank “Skipper” Anderson Jones Jr.; parents, R.C. and DeElla Jones; brothers, Johnny “J.R.” Jones and Bob Jones; and sister, Betty Lou Jones.
Frank is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Judy Comeaux Jones; children, Michelle Jones Holden (Randy), Randy Jones, William Brian Jones, Ashley Jones Johnson (Eddy) and Joshua P. Jones; grandchildren, Will (Adrian), Roslyn (Blake), Macie, Somer, Hunter, Hayden (Tori), Harrison, Hutch, Zach, Trent, Mary-Claire, Eli and Cate; great-grandchildren, Andi, Byron, Brady and another one on the way; siblings, Patsy Brown (Herb), Joyce Mabry (Bill) and Reggie Jones (Amy); and a host of other loving family members.
Pallbearers will be Will Jones, Hunter, Hayden, Harrison and Hutch Holden, Zach and Trent Jones and Eli Johnson.
