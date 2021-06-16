Delays Brock, 67, of Gulfport, died June 10, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Gulfport.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Mount Moriah M.B. Church cemetery located, 149 Mount Moriah Church Road, Tylertown, with Bro. Joby Barnes rendering Words of Comfort. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
He was born March 29, 1954, in New Orleans.
