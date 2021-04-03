Helen Maude Morgan Dunaway, 93, peacefully slipped the bonds of earth on April 1, 2021, and returned to her Father in Heaven.
A private graveside service will be held at Silver Creek Baptist Church. Sharkey Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Helen Morgan was born Aug. 20, 1927, to Berniece Holmes Morgan and Herbert Morgan of Mississippi.
Helen was an avid gardener and homemaker. She loved her home and enjoyed growing vegetables and flowers and cooking big meals for her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dunaway; one son, Stephen Morgan Dunaway; and one granddaughter, Tabitha McLindon.
She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Dunaway McLindon and Elizabeth Dunaway Fraley; one brother, Donald Morgan; one sister, Sylvia Diane Morgan; five grandchildren, Jennifer Fraley, Jonathan Fraley, Duncan McLindon, Karen Dunaway and Erin Dunaway; and one great grandchild, Emily Eubanks.
