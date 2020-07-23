Larshuandra Denise James-Holmes, 37, departed this life on July 16, 2020.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Second Mount Bethel Cemetery, 137 N. Patton Road, Sandy Hook, with the Rev. Curtis Keys, pastor, officiating.
Mrs. Holmes was born June 12, 1983, to Elsie James and Clarence Leon Mark.
She attended school at Dexter Attendance Center.
Larshuandra was reared by her grandmother, Ivy Lee Carter, with whom she attended Second Mount Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on a regular basis. She loved talking about the Bible and encouraging others. Larshuandra always seem to have a loving way of encouraging others with her positive attitude and helping others. She also loved writing poems and songs.
She was married to Harvey Earl Holmes for 13 years and to this union three children were born, who were her number one priority in life. She had an extensive career in the nursing home field. At the time of her death, she was an employee of the Forrest Manor Lady of the Lake Nursing in Covington, La. She also became a Mary Kay consultant.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruby Carter-Mark and Harvey Carter, L.J. Mark, Arthur James and Otis “Boot” Mark; as well as an infant son.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Harvey Earl Holmes; two sons, De’Harvious Holmes and Harvey E. Holmes Jr.; one daughter, Lan’taysia N. Holmes; parents; three sisters, Shariss Mark, Clarissa James and Cassandra Mark, all of Tylertown; one brother, Clarence Author Mark of Bogalusa, La.; her grandmother, Dixie Mae Carter Mark; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin, family and friends.
