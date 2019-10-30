Clyde Coker Jr., 91, of McComb entered into Glory on Oct, 29, 2019, at Aston Court, surrounded by his family and friends.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and continue 9 a.m. Thursdayuntil services at 11 at Fernwood Baptist Church. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens. Rev. Drew Holifield, Rev. Wayne Hall and Dr. David Millican will officiate.
Mr. Coker was born July 27, 1928 in Pike County to Clyde Coker Sr. and Geneva Bardwell Coker.
He was a United States Navy veteran. He was a devoted member of Fernwood Baptist Church, serving as a longstanding deacon for 66 years. He taught the Adult Men Sunday School Class and lived the life he believed.
Mr. Coker worked for many years with the American Box Company and Fernwood Industries. In his later years he worked with Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center as a greeter.
He was a dedicated grandfather, traveling where ever his grandchildren were playing various activities to watch and cheer them on. He was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Ellen Brumfield Coker; a sister, Annie Christine Coker Martin; a sister-in-law, Patsy Coker; and a brother-in-law, Dalton Laird.
He is survived by his daughters, Deborah Coker Forman (Glenn) of Magnolia, Janet Coker Honea (Gary) of Magnolia, Tina Coker Greer (J.T.) of Brandon and Sue Coker Ray (Greg) of Magnolia; a brother, Grady Coker of El Campo, Texas; a sister-in-law, Jerry Laird of Tylertown; grandchildren, Jason Forman, Bambi Cook (Chris), Jarrett Forman (Ashley), LeAnne Middleton (Stuart), Lacey Clayton (Dave), Trey Rooker (Whitney), Chris Honea (Cori), Josh Honea (Cody), Kane Honea, Lynlee Maddren (Dave), Leighton Honea, Daniel Greer (Cortney), Andrew Greer, Brittney Walker (Preston) and Hunter Ray (Kristian); 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason Forman, Trey Rooker, Jarrett Forman, Daniel Greer, Andrew Greer and Hunter Ray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Honea, Josh Honea and Kane Honea.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fernwood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 149, Fernwood MS 39635.
Special thanks to the staff of Aston Court and the wonderful sitters to Mr. Coker for the care and compassion shown to him and his family.
