Amy E. Willingham, 44, of Summit, passed away June 5, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Reginaal Medical Center.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Monday until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. The Rev. Cletus Moak and the Rev. Drew Holifield will officiate, and burial will be in Reeves Cemetery.
Amy was born March 11, 1976, in Jackson to Arthur and Nancy Bardwell.
She was an instructional assistant for 12 years at McComb and North Pike. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, member of the Eastern Star Charles Carroll Chapter No. 77, loved singing in the choir and serving in the nursery. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She enjoyed reading, sewing, collecting and was selfless to others. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her parents; her husband of 23 happy years, Kenneth Willingham; her grandmother, Marie Thomas; two sons, Airman 1st Class Paul Anthony Willingham and Adam Griffin Willingham; a daughter, Leah Marie Willingham; two brothers, Brian T. Bardwell and Mathew R. Bardwell, and a niece, Skylar Willingham.
Pallbearers will be Airman 1st Class Paul Anthony Willingham, Adam Griffin Willingham, Charles Owen Willingham III, Wesley McCullough, Jamie Jackson, Anson Morris, Rodney Willingham and Austin McCullough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 1046 Friendship Circle, McComb, MS 39648.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.