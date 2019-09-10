Carol Mizell Bryant, 68, loving mother, wife and mentor, surrendered to her battle with cancer on Aug. 31, 2019, at Field Health System in Centreville surrounded by her devoted family.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Sunday at Macedonia Methodist Church, 5351 Macedonia Road, Centreville, until a celebration of life service there at 2 p.m. Bro. Warren Whitaker will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bryant was born Jan. 23, 1951, in Natchez and lived in Southwest Mississippi all her life. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Worobec McCurley and recognized Barney Fenton McCurley as her father.
She graduated as an R.N. at the top of her class from Southwest Mississippi Community College in 1983 and obtained her bachelor’s degree in 1998.
In 2000, she obtained her Family Nurse Practitioner’s degree from Alcorn State University, where she later served as a faculty member.
She worked with Field Memorial as a nurse practitioner and obtained her diabetes educator’s certification. She was revered by her peers for her strong work ethic, vast health care knowledge and for being the patient’s advocate. She was a capable and compassionate person; always giving of herself. Carol was an excellent mentor; always wanting to share her knowledge.
She led a fulfilled life, having traveled to concerts and discovering new places including western Canada; Washington, D.C.; South Carolina; Salt Lake City; Branson, Mo.; California; Mexico; and Las Vegas.
She also had a love for Disney World, a place she said, “I never wanted to leave.” One of her fondest places was her childhood home in Wilkinson County, where she visited often to simply be among nature as she loved the outdoors. She was also a talented painter, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and had a love for music that she passed on to her children.
Carol lived her life with a generous heart. Not only did she give to countless causes and charities throughout her life, she was the first to step up when she learned others may be in need. She often organized efforts and exceeded fund-raising goals with a “can-do” attitude. Her enduring spirit and strength was unwavering. In her final months, she did not let her illness define her; always remaining positive and dignified while accepting that her time was diminishing.
Carol said before passing how grateful she was for the outpouring of love and support throughout the last few years from her loving family and dear friends. “Everyone has been so good to me,” she said. “I truly have been blessed.”
To those who gave your love and support, Carol’s family extends their sincerest gratitude. Thanks also to the wonderful staff at Field Health System, who provided exceptional and personalized care.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Leroy McCurley and Denis Mizell.
She is survived by husband of 50 years, Lynn Chansey Bryant; sons, Nicholas Burt Bryant and Lee Allan Bryant; daughter, Melissa Ann Bryant; siblings, Virginia McCurley, Barney McCurley and wife Melissa, Peggy McCurley Blalock and Larry McCurley and wife Laurie.
Carol had many nieces and nephews whom she adored; while devoting much of her post-retirement time with great-nephew Hayden McCurley.
In lieu of flowers, Carol requested donations to a charity or church very dear to her heart: Bennett’s Acts of Christian Kindness (B.A.C.K), P.O. Box 1739, Woodville, MS 39669, and Mars Hill Church, 3222 Crooked Creek Road, Crosby, MS 39633.
