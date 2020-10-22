Willie J. Rawls, 83, of the Progress community in Magnolia, passed away Oct. 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb, with graveside services at 11:30 in S.O. Simmons Cemetery in Progress. Bro. Dave Hartson will officiate.
Mr. Rawls was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Lumberton to Curtis Cullen Rawls and Sylvia Marie Ladner Rawls.
He was a member of Bala Chitto Baptist Church and an U.S. Navy veteran.
Willie worked for many years on his property, which he loved. He managed a dairy farm in the Progress community. Willie enjoyed many things, some of which included football and the “old” westerns. He loved his property, his friends, but mostly his family. He will be greatly missed by those that knew and loved him.
Mr. Rawls was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jerrye Rawls; his brother, Curtis Ray Rawls; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Bullock.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David Rawls and Jennifer of McComb; his daughters and sons-in-law, Tonya Perniciaro and Andy of Diamondhead, and Jackie Davis and Chuck of Huntsville, Ala.; a brother and sister-in-law, Dalvis Rawls and Bobbie of McComb; his sisters, Carolyn Bullock of McComb and Patsy Rawls of Osyka; seven grandchildren, Brandi Lockley (Geoffrey), Brooke Barton (William), Josh Rawls (Meaghan), Lauren Perniciaro, Logan Perniciaro, Quintin Davis and Peyton Davis; three great-grandchildren, William Barton IV, Beau Barton and Elin Lockley; special friends, Obie Simmons and Glenda Craft; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
