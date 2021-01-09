Monroe Smith, 76, of Tylertown, died on Dec. 30, 2020, at Billdora Senior Care in Tylertown.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. today at New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Supt. M.L. Smith rendering words of comfort.
A public walk thru visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. today at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd St., Tylertown.
All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
Born Dec. 7, 1944, in Walthall County, he was the son of Mr. Joseph Smith, and the late Mrs. Nerushia Childs Smith.
