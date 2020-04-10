Bishop Douglas Webster, 56, of McComb, died April 7, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Walk-through visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home based on national guidelines from the CDC. Graveside services are 11 a.m. at Bogue Chitto Cemetery.
Bishop Webster was born June 4, 1963, in Adams County to Emma Lee Ball and Lester Jackson.
Pastor Webster served in many communities and throughout several states for over 35 years of his life in the ministry — Mississippi, Louisiana, California, etc. His final years as a pastor were dedicated to his beloved hometown of McComb.
He received his secondary education both in McComb and New Orleans. He went on to study and train in the field of ministry and received numerous certificates and awards as minister of God’s word, a man of faith and pastor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandmother, Julia N. Cameron; grandfather, Kara Whittington; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his uncles, Charles and Clarence Kara Jr. Whittington; aunt, Carolyn Singer; two sisters and a brother, Julia M. Busch, Cassandra Webster and Glenn E. Webster; nine children, Zakaitha Chatman, Douglas Miller, Dashawn Webster, Ashley Aviion Webster, Joysha Webster, Serenity Webster, Da’Shaunti Webster, Janeika Webster and Journie Maleithia Webster; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Webster family would like to express our deepest gratitude to doctors, nurses and staff at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center during this worldwide pandemic, and to each and every friend of Douglas and our family.
Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home, 4080 Highway 51, McComb, on behalf of Douglas Webster and family, would like to thank you for your continued support and service to our family, especially now!
