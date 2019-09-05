Deacon Dan Summers Jr., 67, of Fayetteville, N.C., and formerly of Osyka, died Aug. 29, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co., McComb. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Osyka, with the Rev. Perry Brown pastor and the Rev. Cicero Summers officiating. Burial will be in Osyka Community Cemetery.
Deacon Summers was born in 1952.
