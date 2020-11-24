Preston Wayne Gabriel, 2 months, of Covington, La., passed away Nov. 19, 2020, at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday until services at noon at the Inhabitants of the Rock Church in Smithdale. Rev. Curtis Ready and Rev. Kieth Lilly will officiate, and burial will be in Freeman Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
