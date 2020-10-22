Charlie D. Toy, 70, of Centreville died Oct. 18, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Saturday until graveside services at noon at Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery in Centreville. The Rev. LeReginald Jones will officiate. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Toy was born March 19, 1950, in Centreville.
Share condolences at craftfuneralhome.org.
